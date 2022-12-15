Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

