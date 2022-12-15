Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

