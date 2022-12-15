Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.52 and a 200-day moving average of $435.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.