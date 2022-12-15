Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $189.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

