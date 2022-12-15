Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $438.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

