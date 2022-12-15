Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

