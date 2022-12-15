Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 15243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.25 million and a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.