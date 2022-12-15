Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PULM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pulmatrix

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

