Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 890,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 587.4 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Proximus has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.48.

Get Proximus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

