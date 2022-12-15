Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

