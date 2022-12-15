ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.37) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.95) to €8.65 ($9.11) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.47) to €8.90 ($9.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.51.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.