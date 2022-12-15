ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 572,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,198,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

