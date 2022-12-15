ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield makes up 3.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of SJB opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

