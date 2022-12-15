ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,584 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $837,000.

BATS:OILK opened at $43.31 on Thursday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

