Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 6,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

