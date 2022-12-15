ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.00. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.