ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
