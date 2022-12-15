Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a growth of 1,025.9% from the November 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,370,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $800,771.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.60. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
