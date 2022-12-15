Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.78. 10,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

