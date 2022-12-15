Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Prologis has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

PLD opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

