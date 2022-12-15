Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $358.74. 98,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

