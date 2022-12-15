Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.92 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $17,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE MSM traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,072. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

