Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.74 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.08. 16,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

