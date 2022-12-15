Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 31,605 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of USB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 155,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,177. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

