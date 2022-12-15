Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $30,759.14 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 522,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,817. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

