Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 2,072 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $11,230.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,549,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,501.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,851 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $9,773.28.

On Friday, December 9th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,991 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $32,830.68.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,239 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $7,037.52.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.42 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Priority Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

