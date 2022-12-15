Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

