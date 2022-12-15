Premia (PREMIA) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $77,155.06 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Premia has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options."

