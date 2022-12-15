PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

