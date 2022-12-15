PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 5.2%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 14,745,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 9,947,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

