Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.69

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.69 and traded as high as C$34.09. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.51, with a volume of 2,369,412 shares.

POW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.69. The stock has a market cap of C$21.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

