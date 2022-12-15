PotCoin Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $403,657.19 and approximately $7.90 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00423825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00033433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001129 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

