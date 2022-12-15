PotCoin Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $405,779.38 and approximately $19.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

