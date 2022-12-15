Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $2.19 on Friday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 315,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,594.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,849,858 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,594.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 931,868 shares of company stock worth $1,404,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares during the period.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

