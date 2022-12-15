PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 68,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,940. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

