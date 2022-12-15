PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Lance Barton Sells 31,249 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $119,683.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,633.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PLBY Group

A number of analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

