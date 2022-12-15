PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Lance Barton Sells 31,249 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $119,683.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,633.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.