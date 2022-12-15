PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 124,208 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLBY Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,670. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PLBY Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PLBY Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLBY Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.