PlayDapp (PLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $700,861.04

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $108.16 million and $700,861.04 worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

