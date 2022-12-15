Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.52. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 11,720 shares changing hands.

PL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. The company had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,769,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $5,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

