PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 870,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 113,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,769. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

