Pittards (LON:PTD) Trading Down 1.6%

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.75). 6,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.77).

Pittards Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.28 million and a PE ratio of 2,050.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50.

Pittards Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Pittards’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

