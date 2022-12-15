Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,759,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 398,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

