Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 340 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $100.46. 3,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,054. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
