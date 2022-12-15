Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 140 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.65.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

