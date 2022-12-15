Piper Sandler Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $16.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

AFRM opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.75. Affirm has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $113.32.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

