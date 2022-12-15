Piper Sandler Trims Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price to $6.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.71.
Affimed Stock Performance
Shares of AFMD stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
