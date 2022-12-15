Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) CEO Nathan Mazurek Purchases 10,000 Shares

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) CEO Nathan Mazurek acquired 10,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %

PPSI opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.15. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

