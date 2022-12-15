Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.28. 49,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.83.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

