Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

