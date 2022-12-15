Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 436,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,364,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

