Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,855,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,480. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.